Here’s a fun drag race between a “normal” car and one powered by two (yes, two) Kawasaki ZX-10R engines.

On the first glance you might think that this is an easy race to call, since one of the vehicles is a pretty big (and heavy) Mercedes and one is a purpose-built light-as-hell actual open body race car.

Not so fast. The “normal” car is an AMG C63S with a turbo V-8 engine that puts out 503 horsepower, but weighs just over 4000lbs. It will get from 0 to 60mph in less than four seconds (3.36 to be exact) and 0 to 100 in 7.38.

The MK hand-built kit sports car, on the other hand, has two ZX-10R engines stuffed under the hood, each one of which puts out 180hp. Since it weighs in around 1,170lbs, that definitely gives the advantage to the MK when it comes to respective power-to-weight ratios.

Take into account, however, that the large, heavy AMG has all wheel drive and launch control coupled with a nine-speed wet-clutch quick-shift transmission. The MK has none of these things. It is rear wheel drive, and has a clutch with a manual transmission.

It’s not a very fair fight. But consider the cost of entry: the AMG is just brushing $80K (US) and the MK, well, the parts cost is significantly less, but as with any kit, you can make it as expensive as you want. Also, the target market for each of these could not be more different. Someone dropping $80,000 for a luxury Mercedes sedan is not going to be swayed into instead purchasing a DIY open-body sports car. Heck, the MK doesn’t even have air conditioning. Or a windshield wiper.

Consider instead how close the race really is. All of the AMG performance, horsepower, and farkles only win by a… well, ok, a few hairs. At what cost speed? Which one is more stupid fun? Is the MK even street legal?

When it comes to simple fast fun on a track, power to weight, and cost of entry, I know which one I’d pick.

