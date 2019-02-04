From August 11 to 14, 2019, a carefully selected pack of “serious and extreme dual-sport motorcycle adventurists” will leave from Silverthorne, Colorado on the final “Annual Running of the Dogs”, aptly named, “Last, Last and Nevermore.” In the words of event promoter, Ron Douglas, this final installment of the popular ride will be “wild and woolly like previous Big Dog events, pushing our fraternity of entrants’ physical and mental envelopes as they tag and top some the highest navigable passes on the North American continent.”

If this sounds tempting, and you are the owner of an enduro-style bike that is 640cc or larger, there are still spots left for this invitational event. Entrants with the “Ride Stuff” (not my punny pun), are encouraged to pre-assess their ability level since this is not terrain for the faint of heart. Over its long history the race routes and host cities have varied, however, the dramatic changes in elevation and climate that are found in the Rocky Mountains have remained the same.

Expect to travel between 800-1,200 miles that may include mountain passes up to14,000 feet above sea level, which means that, even in the summer month of August, riders have had to contend with rain, snow, and sleet as well as 100-degree heat. “Riders often make numerous crossings of the Continental Divide,” describes the event post, “sometimes fording swollen streams, and riding over snowfields and shale cliffs.” They go on: “It is not unusual for a rider to be in a single-track path no wider than 24 inches, with a drop-off of 1,000 feet on one side and a sheer rock cliff on the other.” Still interested?

This year’s fearless registered entrants are coming from far and wide, including South Africa, Thailand and Great Britain. Even more varied are the bikes that will make the journey: “BMWs, Kawasaki’s, Yamahas, Hondas, KTMs and possibly a highly modified 750cc 1936 Indian Sport Scout, an early 1970’s adventure sidecar outfit and a confirmed BMW 1975 R75/6 with famed adventurist John Wesley Ogden evidencing adventuring riding from the pre “ADV” era.”

Passion projects like these and the Mad Bastard Rally are the best kinds of examples of the incredible power of motorcycles to unify and inspire like-minded adventurers from around the world. We’ll make sure to let you know how it goes.

Source: Big Dog