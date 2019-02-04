2 / 13

Also new to the Scrambler lineup are three new sweet-looking versions of the model to fit different types of personalities.

The Desert Sled takes what the Scrambler already does fairly well—scramble—and takes it a step further. This package enhances the bike’s off-roading capability thanks to a set of knobby Pirelli Scorpion Rally tires, combined with Kayaba adjustable suspension and an Off Road riding mode that disengages the ABS. The Desert Sled comes in a white and red livery with matching red frame and yellow coil spring suspension at the back.

The Café Racer is pretty self explanatory—it saves you a trip to the body shop should you have the ambition of turning a Ducati Scrambler into a café-style model. The styling is inspired by Ducati’s 125GP Desmo from the late 50s. The model is offered in a bright silver-and-blue color scheme, complete with vintage Ducati Scrambler badging. It also gets clip ons mounted with bar end mirrors as well as spoke wheels and a blue saddle.

Last but not least is the Full Throttle, the proof that flat track racing is a trend on the rise. The bike is inspired by the dirt track, more specifically by Frankie Garcia’s Super Hooligan flat-track Scrambler he road this season. Clad in yellow and black, the Full Throttle also gets a side number holder, a new set of wheels as well as a new perforated saddle with contrasting stitching.