Digging the name out from the history books, Triumph has introduced yet another model to its lineup for 2019. When it announced the Speed Twin, Triumph left us to guess as to where the newcomer was going to stand within the lineup. When it was finally introduced it December, the new Speed Twin found a sweet spot between the Thruxton’s sportiness and the Bonneville’s riding ergonomics.
The Speed looks like a healthy dose of Bonneville T120 and Street Twin styling, propelled by the Triumph’s top-of-the-line mill, the 1,200cc, 8-valve, 270° crankshaft parallel-Twin big bore offered in the Thruxton, Scrambler, and the Bonneville. The mill has been tuned to produce almost as much power as the Thruxton in a much lighter package. Thanks to lighter components including magnesium cam cover, engine covers, as well as a revised clutch assembly that have resulted in a lighter block, the Speed Twin weighs in at 434lb, which makes it lighter than the Bonneville and the Thruxton, with an output rated at 96 hp. The new model has the potential of becoming one of Triumph’s most exciting ride.
Suspension is provided by Kayaba forks and twin Kayaba shocks at the back. At the front, the wheel is fitted with a set of Brembo four-piston caliper and 305mm disk while at the back, Nissin provides all the grip in the form of a two-piston caliper mounted on a 220mm disk. The model receives three riding modes, Sport, Road, and Rain. It receives a set of elegant analog gauges—a step away from the brand’s recent addition of new TFT displays.
It looks like Triumph has found a sweet spot with the new 2019 Speed Twin by combining the more relaxed geometry of the Bonneville with the performance of the Thruxton, wrapped up in a reasonably-priced package.