What? We’re getting another Fast & The Furious movie? Yes and no. Actually, two guys from the F&F franchise are getting their spinoff because there never is enough of Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. Characters Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw are Hobbs & Shaw, the new hard-hitting duo that teams up to save the world. Of course, they need a villain that badass enough to be worth Johnson and Statham’s time! That’s where suave Luther and Thor actor Idris Elba steps in and he does so in style in the saddle of a modified Triumph.

Luke Hobbs is the former Diplomatic Security Service agent who gives Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto a run for his money in the last three instalments of the Fast & The Furious franchise. Deckard Shaw is a British mercenary, former military man, who serves as the antagonist in Furious 7. Together, they form Hobbs & Shaw when the two action guys pair up to fight Brixton, an international terrorist, played by Elba.

This sounds more like a James Bond plot than a F&F spinoff, but this is what’s in store for the fans. The new teaser from the movie coming later this year reveals that, as Hollywood tradition goes, the bad guys are on bikes. Pictures taken from the movie set located in Glasgow, Scotland, reveal that Elba’s Brixton rides a modified Triumph Speed Triple, recognizable not only from its “Triumph” branded gas tank, but also from its distinctive twin spar frame design. The bike has been fitted with a weird multiple LED pods headlight, however the rest of the bike remains

We’re left to try and guess what the other two anonymous bad guys are riding on. A Flickr user who also snapped a picture of the stunt bikes while in Glasgow, suggested they are a pair of stripped down and modified KTM L8 950 SM which is probably the better guess we’ve found so far. The shape of the trellis frame matches as well as the under-tail exhaust tip, bulky gas tank and fairing design, and the swingarm. An interesting choice of steeds and some clever bodywork to turn the supermoto into a nakeD sport silhouette.

Once again, we’ll get to check out physics-defying car (and bike) chases as the two muscle men fight crime in a perfect American-hero scenario. Hobbs & Shaw is coming to theaters on August 2, 2019.

Source: Daily Mail