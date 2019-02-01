Babes Ride Out started in 2013 as the brainchild of two friends, new riders, who wanted to create a space for women to gather, ride, and share stories. It began on the West Coast of the United States (the permanent home is now JoshuaTree), but has expanded to the east coast of the US as well as the UK.

From the founders: “As the [number] of lady riders has risen, women are finding their space within the motorcycling community and with each other. Babes Ride Out serves as a way for digital friends to become lifelong friends and gives attendees a chance to make a real connection with the brands who support them. We will continue to do our best to create riding focused environments and partner with those who care about the longevity of motorcycling. We are committed to safe riding, introducing learning elements for new and seasoned riders as well as building up the ever growing community of two wheel enthusiasts.”

BRO has introduced the “Look Twice” Campaign, partnering with Moto F.A.M., a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that helps riders who have been injured in motorcycle accidents, and helps educate riders on the importance of safety gear and safe riding.

Two items on the BRO website support Moto F.A.M. with all of the proceeds going to the nonprofit. A T-Shirt emblazoned with “Keep On Rippin” and a pin shaped like a motorycle helmet with a plea to look twice. Both of these come with a note that the wearer has “taken an oath to always look out for motorcyclists each and every time [they] ride or drive.” Sounds like a great plan to me!

The idea behind these pieces is to open conversation: the more we discuss riding, rider safety, road safety in general, the better off we will all be. If we as riders can help cram motorcycles into our circles’ social consciousness: friends, family, coworkers; it will, hopefully, help more people drive with more awareness of the two-wheelers around them. Wear the pin, gift the pin, get people talking. The more the non-riding public has personal friends who ride motorcycles, the more they will look out!

