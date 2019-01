Harley announced that for 2019, it was showing its Custom Vehicle Operation (CVO) lineup a bit of love. The top-of-the-line, amped up models are getting a few updates as well as new color schemes.

The CVO Limited, Street Glide, and Road Glide all receive a shiny new set of Red Band rocker boxes—obviously red, contrasting blackened blocks. All three models also get upgraded with a Boom! Infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity. The Limited and Street Glide are also now available with the optional Kahuna accessory collection that adds shifter pegs, brake pedal cover, muffler end caps, heated grips and rider, and passenger footboards, as well as three new paint options for each.



As for the Road Glide, it receives a fang front spoiler as well as a Screaming Eagle Heavy Breather intake. It is fitted with a 21-inch Knockout wheel at the front and an 18-inch wheel at the back, the only 21-inch wheel available on a Harley tourer according to the company. Like the Limited and the Street Glide, the model is also offered in three color options.