This one keeps popping up from time to time, so there’s no way to really tell if Suzuki has any timing in mind for actual production of their super cool Recursion concept bike. It was initially revealed in 2013 at the Tokyo Motor show. An updated engine appeared in the same show in 2015.

It is a gorgeous motorcycle, if the concept drawings are to be believed, and a smallish forced-induction engine in a small, sporty frame seems to those of us who like our motorcycles on the smaller side, like an excellent idea! If they can make it work, if it passes EPA sniff-tests, if it can be done without costing two arms and a leg, if they can figure out how to stuff all that horsepower into that little engine without it blowing up, if they can hurry up and bring it to production!

New patents keep popping out of Suzuki’s engineering department, just enough to keep us all hoping. The timing feels a bit like they’ve assigned this bike to a small team who is working on it at their own pace.

The specs of the new(ish) engine, the XE7, show a DOHC head and compact turbo and intercooler. If naming conventions hold true, the “7” in the engine designation will refer to its displacement; we’re betting on a 700cc turbo motor.

The duplex frame shown in the newest design releases is pretty and functional—some of the turbo plumbing is routed right into the frame tubes. It’s a brilliant design that saves space and weight by making the frame a dual-use component. The relevant parts of the frame are internally sealed, creating the correct volume and pressure for the turbo intake and intercooler—the intercooler then feeds pressurized fuel and air into the engine, by design, along a very short path.

Anyone who has ever admired (or been stymied by) an aftermarket turbo system on a motorcycle will note that these systems generally have quite a lot of plumbing, and anyone who’s ever installed any kind of remotely intricate aftermarket parts on their motorcycle will remember the difficult process of trying to find a place to put these parts. The elegance of this turbo tucked into the frame will not be lost on the astute observer. This also hints at the fact that all that turbo plumbing won’t have to be covered up by fairing pieces. We could be waiting on a mostly-naked turbo motorcycle.

This complexity, though, means that development is (still) taking a really, really long time. There are hints that more information will be forthcoming in 2019, but we would recommend that you do not hold your breath, or make any plans based on these rumors. It is fun to contemplate, however! The engineers at Suzuki are definitely working on it.