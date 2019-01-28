That’s a lot of money!
On January 24, one of the most epic collections of motorcycles went up for auction at the Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction. The lineup, catered by Bonhams Auction included some truly amazing pieces, 10 of which we introduced you to prior to the event. A total of 128 classics, unusuals, and beauties took the Vegas stage.
The auction has now concluded and the bikes have now find new homes. Some of the new owners have paid a pretty penny for their gorgeous collectible. Here’s a look at the 5 bikes that fetched the most money at the 2019 Las Vegas Motorcycle Auction.