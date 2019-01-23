From concept to reality in just over a year, the Husqvarna Svartpilen 701 is all about simple, clean lines and an authentic, visceral riding experience. With echoes of a flat-track racer, the abbreviated rear end, flat handlebars (not clip-ons) and simple bodywork of the Svartpilen 701 are understated and appealing to those who want a bit more subtlety in the look of a street motorcycle. Loosely translated from the marque’s native Swedish the bike is called a “black arrow.” The design carries that moniker throughout—instead of bright flashy paint or chrome, the Svartpilen is almost fully blacked-out.

The creative lead on Husqvarna’s street motorcycles, Maxime Thouvenin, states that the inspiration for the design “was motivated by the resurgence of the iconic flat track scene, but we interpreted it in true Husqvarna Motorcycles style—premium, modern and sleek.” This concept is repeated throughout all of the promotion for this machine: words like raw, simple, sleek, progressive pepper its writeups.

The Svartpilen wears Pirelli MT60 RS tires from the factory—these sneakers evoke a flat tracker look but are pavement-friendly—on its 18" front and 17" rear cast alloy wheels. Its Brembo brakes grab 320mm floating front discs with four-pot calipers and a 240mm rear disc with a single piston. The ABS system on the bike can be disengaged (hallelujiah!) for those who aim to take this bike on dirt.

Fitted into the black powder coated Chromium-Molybdenum steel trellis frame, its 692.7cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine delivers 75hp and 53 foot-pounds of peak torque (at 6750rpm). It has EFI with throttle-by-wire, traction control and boasts a 10,000km (6,200 mile) service interval.

The Svartpilen’s suspension consists of 43mm upside-down forks with a “split damping” function and a monoshock out back. Both the forks and rear shock are fully adjustable.

Its exhaust system has a steel pre-silencer tucked into the body of the bike and well hidden so that its flat-black muffler is relatively diminutive for a modern machine.

The bike already has a juicy lineup of aftermarket add-ons listed on the manufacturer’s website, but this bike has great potential to appeal to the urban rider, new riders and those reentering the sport, right out of the box.

Pricing hasn’t yet been announced but we expect it to be in line with the 2018 Vitpilen at approximately $12,000.