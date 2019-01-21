Born in Mississippi and raised in Los Angeles, Tommy Bolton is one of the most successful motorcycle drag racers in the sport. He's also the first black dude to go 200 miles per hour. He pulled that latter stunt off in 1990 mounted on an alcohol-fueled, turbocharged Suzuki funny bike. His record-setting run was 7.18 seconds in the quarter mile at 205 mph. Ballsy.

“At the time I didn’t think it was that big of a deal,” Bolton told CycleDrag. “My peers were the ones who pointed out how only a few other guys had been over 200 mph and how I was the first African-American to do it. That’s when it sunk in that I accomplished something really special.”

Now largely retired from racing, Tommy runs TomBo Racing Engines, a shop in Oklahoma where he cranks out eye-wateringly fast racers and totally wild customs.