Gather 'round, friends.
Today is the day here in The Colonies when we celebrate the life and times of visionary civil rights leader and martyr Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. While we've come a long way since Jim Crow and Selma and the March on Washington we still have a ways to go, especially in our motorcycle culture. To celebrate MLK and for the edification of you, dear readers, I decided to throw together a list of black motorcyclists you should know about.
This list includes bike builders and civil rights activists, OG motorcycle club founders and drag racers. Oh, and of course, the legendary Bessie Stringfield. So kick back, relax, and peruse some motorcycle history you may not be hip to. You'll be glad you did.