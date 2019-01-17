After launching the all-new Scrambler 1200 in October 2018 meant to give it classic lineup more off-roading capability, what was going to be Triumph's next step? Well, I guess we wouldn’t mind a more spirited ride that’s performance oriented. “You got it!” - Triumph probably. On December 4, 2018, Triumph introduced the latest addition to its lineup, a Bonneville T120 and Thruxton lovechild, the all-new 2019 Speed Twin. Pricing has now been announced so we thought we’d go over everything we know about the new model.

There is only one trim level for the 2019 Speed Twin, offered with a flight of options and accessories for a little extra customization. Pricing for the model begins at $12,100, which positions it a few hundred bucks above the Bonneville T120 ($11,850) and below the Thruxton 1200 ($13,000), the two models the new Speed Twin draws (most of) its genes from.

The name draws from Triumph’s history—in fact, in 1938, the brand launched the first Speed Twin sporting what it calls “the world’s first successful parallel twin engine.” The look, however, is much more modern and draws from familiar sources. From the T120, the Speed gets the high-set, wide-reach handlebar and the flat saddle. From the Thruxton, it borrows the footpegs positioned towards the back as well as the upswept exhaust tip. Plus, at 56.3 inches, the wheelbase is halfway between the Bonneville’s at 57 and the Thruxton’s at 55.6. The combination of features inspired by both models creates a well-balanced profile that’s more dynamic than the T120, but also more versatile than the Thruxton.

Where it gets really exciting is when you look at the numbers up close. The Speed Twin receives the same 1200cc, 270° parallel twin engine as the B and the T. Power, however, has been tuned closer to the Thruxton’s with an output rated at 96 hp and 82.6 lb-ft of torque. It doesn’t end there: the Speed Twin is altogether much, much lighter than the Thruxton. At 434 lb, the Speed respectively sits 22 and 60 pounds below the Thruxton and the Bonneville, which creates a very interesting power-to-weight ratio and likely gives the newcomer the most interesting on-road behavior of the lineup.

The weight difference has been achieved thanks to, among other things, the integration of aluminum within the frame. While both the T120 and the Thruxton feature a steel-only tubular chassis and cradle, the Speed Twin gets a tubular steel frame with aluminum cradle. It also receives a set of 17-inch cast aluminum wheels. At the front, it receives a Brembo 4-piston caliper paired with a 305 mm disc while at the back, it is fitted with the same 2-piston Nissin caliper with a 220 mm disc. The suspension set up is the same among the three models, 41 mm cartridge forks at the front and adjustable twin shocks at the back.

Other features include a transponder for an easy start without having to dig the key out, ABS, bar-end mirrors, USB outlet, riding modes, and optional heated grips.

It looks like Triumph has found a sweet spot with the new 2019 Speed Twin by combining the more relaxed geometry of the Bonneville with the performance of the Thruxton, wrapped up in a reasonably-priced package. If the price of the new Scrambler is a bit hard to swallow, this one goes down easier.