Despite what looks like a perfectly good sport fairing covering the face of the Tuono, its manufacturer classifies it as a “super naked” so, up in the nakeds it goes! The two versions of the Aprilia Tuono V4 are getting an update for 2019: the tamer 1100 RR and the not-so-tame 1100 Factory.

Both models are powered by the brand’s famed 1077cc, V4 engine capable of producing up to 175 horsepower. While the powertrain remains unchanged for 2019, the model’s two iterations are upgraded with a handful of new electronics, including what is considered to be the most advanced Öhlins suspension system in the world, the EC 2.0.

The technology of the smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension system allows calibration of the fork and shock absorbers thanks to two operating modes: semi-active and manual, both selectable using the onboard computer. In the semi-active mode, the hydraulic suspension adjusts itself to the type of surface the rider is facing. The manual mode allows the rider to customize the system’s level of response. The bike’s new Objective Based Tuning Interface (OBTi) makes setting up personal preferences easy.