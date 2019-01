1974 Münch Mammoth TTS-E 1200: This particular bike, frame #246, was ahead of its time in every respect including its original pricetag (more than double the most expensive BMW at the time), has extreme provenance, extensive ownership records and fewer than 15,000 miles on its odometer. It is truly the world’s first superbike. Sadly there were only ever approximately 500 examples ever produced. The sale price includes the original owner’s handbook, and receipts and service records since new.