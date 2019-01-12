We have an undeserved reputation here, dating all the way back to the Hell for Leather days, for not liking Harley-Davidson very much. We appreciate their history and heritage, but we get hate mail whenever we fail to gush over their latest endeavor. However, there is no way we could ever approach the love that digital artist Amir Glinik has for the brand and its bikes.

Amir's website includes impossibly detailed images of some of the best bikes the motor company has ever produced, including some of the rarest. The 1903 prototype, boardtrack racers from the teens, factory specials, flatheads, knuckleheads, panheads, shovelheads, and more are all represented on his virtual bike museum page. "Virtual" is the most important word in that sentence, because you see Amir is not simply a photographer or chronicler of history, he is a 3D modeler, and all of the images are models he has created in a computer.

Take a look at this video of a 1942 Harley-Davidson WLA military bike he is "building":

'

Looking at this man's work makes you want to delete photoshop and throw your computer in a lake. He is so good at modeling these bikes that it boggles the mind how much work creating them must take. He has even worked with companies on augmented reality projects to allow you to look at a bike and see before and after the restoration, or see inside the mechanisms. You can see all of his Harley-Davidson bikes, motors, and other bits at his site, 3d-files.co.il, but things really come alive on his YouTube channel or Instagram page.

As he says "not every artist capable to take you inside his posters prints" (English is not his first language):

'

Which bring us to perhaps the coolest part of all this, since Amir has created and owns all the rights to these images, he sells high quality poster prints of them. He also has awesome t-shirts featuring some of the parts he has modeled in order to "build" his bikes, like WICO magnetos, and Slitdorf "Green Jacket" spark plugs. The posters are non inexpensive, but that is because of the quality of the printing, but the shirts are very affordable. You can see all of his merchandise in the 3D-files shop. And though he is based in Israel, the shop is also virtual, and shipping is included in the $30 price of a shirt, or $80 price of a poster.