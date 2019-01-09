Biker gangs are known and feared for spreading violence, drugs, and general chaos and mayhem. The city of Bristol, England, is so afraid of gangs that it has taken the unprecedented step of banning the sale of cheese toasties in Monk's Park to prevent their return. Really.

It seems that young people riding motorcycles had been causing disturbances, getting drunk, and harassing innocent visitors to the park like in a bad biker gang movie. That problem has been eradicated, but local residents feared that a proposed food truck in the park would entice the troublemakers to return and cause more chaos.

Another concern was the park's close proximity to a secondary school. Residents aren't concerned that the gang would terrorize school children, but that students would play hooky to grab food from the truck rather than the highly nutritious offerings from the school cafeteria. I can't make this stuff up.

Those in favor of the food truck argued that it would be serving hot food, not low-quality fast food. Cheese toasties (grilled ham and cheese sandwiches) were cited as an example of the type of food it would sell, not the usual burgers and fries. Opponents wouldn't have it, however. It seems that bad biker dudes would swarm the park in search of their cheese toasties, as well as children seeking relief from unpalatable school cafeteria food.

In the end, all parties involved agreed to allow a food truck that would not sell hot food, such as the coveted cheese toasties, and only operate between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm. That way the hooligan bikers won't show up in the evening since their coffee and bubble gum ice cream cone pigs would not be available. The concern of kids skipping school, visiting the truck, and returning as the Great Cornholio was not addressed.

Source: Bristol Post