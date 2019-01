When it comes to mastering the trails, KTM has it figured out. Motocross and enduro is what the brand does best so when it announced that it would diversify its portfolio of travel slash adventure models with an mid-size model, we knew we were in for a treat. Following the introduction of the Adventure R prototype in 2017 that left people wanting more, KTM made us wait for quite a while until it launched the production version at the end of 2018. Coming this year to the adventure game is the all-new 790 Adventure and 790 Adventure R.

Both models receive the Duke’s 799cc parallel twin mill, tuned to meet the model’s off-roading ambitions by providing increased low-end power and improved fuel economy. In fact, KTM claims that riders will easily get 280 miles out of the 20-liter tank.

Thanks to its customers' input, but also to the contribution of seasoned enduro riders and of the Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Racing Team, the company was able to develop what it describes as a well-balanced and efficient bike with a sturdy chassis and low center of gravity. A flight of rider assist technologies has also been thrown into the mix since we’re not all “seasoned enduro riders”. All the settings can be adjusted via the color TFT cluster display.