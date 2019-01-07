Hey friends! So, let's cut right to the chase, shall we? It's a new year and we're looking for a new writer. Things are picking up around here and we need another wordslinger on the team.

What's it all entail, you ask? Well, candidates should have a good grasp of English language and grammar, know a fair amount about motorcycles and motorcycle culture, and be able to write good, clear copy quickly and reliably. Familiarity with online publishing is a definite plus, as are basic photography and photo imaging skills. Oh, and you need to be cool and your animated gif game should be strong. We don't half want much, do we?

This could be you!

If this sounds like it's in your wheelhouse, drop us a line. Send your CV and some samples to info@rideapart.com. If you make the cut we'll contact you for further info, an interview, and a writing test. Talk to you soon, and my luck be always in your favor!