The R is about to push its off-roading capability even further with the Works Edition. It takes what the 450R already has to offer and takes it a step further thanks to a flight of performance-dedicated features.

The CRF450RWE uses the same 449cc four-stroke, single cylinder mill as the R with the addition of trim-specific cylinder head that improves low and mid range torque. It also receives a specially-set ECU, a Yoshimura titanium slip-on muffler, titanium nitride-covered fork legs and shock shaft, and pro motocross racer no. 94 Ken Roczen-inspired graphics.