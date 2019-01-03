We like to introduce you to awesome riders we find on YouTube who share with us their unique outlook on the world of two wheels and, lucky for us, make videos out of it. Today, we’re taking a look at the work of the Upshift team.

Upshift Online is a free online magazine that focuses on motorcycle adventures with photography to die for. While the magazine itself is stunning and each issue is a rainbow of worldwide adventures, one of their coolest features is their YouTube channel. In fact, Upshift Online is a goldmine of everything motorcycle.

Of course, we get to tag along on their travels around the world, from a Guatemalan volcano to the Baja desert, but we also get to learn thanks to their project bike builds, accessory swaps, and model reviews. They have a little bit of everything which makes their channel interesting to a broad audience. They notably have a number of project bikes including the Upshift Honda (CRF) 450X and a KTM 350EXC.

I am particularly fascinated with the Upshift’s team trip in the Himalayas with a fleet of appropriately selected Royal Enfield Himalayans. The article itself in the magazine is a long photo essay of their adventure in India and the Himalayas, but the associated video is a 17-minute long rollercoaster through the beauty and the difficult reality of traveling some of the world’s most rugged roads. It’s worth a watch. While you’re at it, you should also check out the mini-documentary involving contributing photographer Tim Burke on the road to the top of the Acatenango volcano in Guatemala on his BMW R 1200 GS.

Make sure you take a proper break and are off the clock to explore their channel, you’ll probably end up wandering from one video to the other, the team covers a lot of ground and their videos are well-done and informative! Enjoy the ride.

Source: Upshift Online