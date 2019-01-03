Here’s one that took its sweet time crawling to the market, but after years of development, touring, testing, teasing, and ultimately losing a bit of the crowd’s interest, looks like Harley-Davidson Livewire should finally be ready.
The company has yet to release any relevant information regarding its first electric model such as battery capacity, range, output, price, etc. Harley went as far as to bring the bike to Milan to show the (rest of the) world without adding anything to what we already knew. Harley has been promising the model for four years now, so have they managed to keep up with the electric industry’s fast-paced competition or will it be already outdated by the time it comes out? We’ll find out in 2019.
We do know the model will be equipped with 7 riding modes, ABS, Brembo brakes, traction control, TFT display, and acceleration will be provided by the permanent magnet electric motor.