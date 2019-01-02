Cruising at a small price.
Cruisers are the epitome of the motorcycle, the living representation of everything riding is about. From their classic silhouettes to long commute-friendly behavior and layout, they are pretty much what people picture when talking about motorcycles.
The biggest brands on the market have all gone down the V-twin path and the results are variations on a same theme with their classic silhouette and easy to get on and master personalities. Here are 5 of the best cruisers offered at under $10,000 in 2019.