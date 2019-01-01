We all have to start somewhere.

We all start somewhere. Whether it's buying your first vehicle or your first house, every milestone is the beginning of a new era. It's the same with riding: the first motorcycle leaves a print in the rider's history and memory. Every bike that follows is compared to "the first one". Like every other rider out there, the RideApart team also started somewhere, that's no big surprise. What's great, however, is that some of us have managed to hold onto our first bikes and still have them sleeping in our garages. 

For the first day of the New Year, we decided to share the RideApart's team first bikes ever. What did we start our careers as riders and motorcycle owners on? Find out here and let us know what bike got you started!

 