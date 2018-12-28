According to pictures taken at an Indian dealership over the summer, Royal Enfield could try its hand at making a scrambler. In fact, the bike spotted at the dealer and later on, in the streets of Pune hinted at what could be a new variant of the Classic 500 model. While it did go down the retro adventure path with the Himalayan, Royal Enfield had stuck to more standard silhouettes until now. This scrambler variant would be the brand’s first use of the style.