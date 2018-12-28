Some well-kept secrets that could be unveiled in 2019.
The rumor mill never stops and any small bit of information, whether it’s a technical design, a CARB or patent filing, or a spy shot is enough to trigger a wealth of assumptions as to what’s coming next. Playing the guessing game can be a lot of fun: there’s a rewarding feeling of satisfaction when you end up being right.
This year had no shortage of rumors that have yet to be confirmed or fall in the darkness of the pit of the forgotten. We decided to look back and list all the rumors we should keep an eye on in 2019.