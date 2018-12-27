History with a small price tag.
In case you hadn’t noticed, neo-classics are all the rage at the moment. Motorcycle showrooms look the way they probably did 50 years ago (ok, mild exaggeration), and every company is digging a little something retro out of its portfolio. The trend has reached its pinnacle with such actually retro brands as Triumph and Royal Enfield living their best days on the otherwise cruelly modern market.
2019 will be no exception, on the contrary: we’ve got even more neo-classic models to look forward to! While history sometimes comes at a hefty price, we dug out 5 2019 classic-looking models that are priced below the $10,000 mark.