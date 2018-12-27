For 2019, both the Street Twin and the Street Scrambler have received a few minor tweaks, enough to be called “new generations”, but not enough to confuse the connoisseurs. With this new generation comes an updated 900cc mill that now produces 10 more horsepower thanks to lighter components and some clever remapping. The Street Twin is a standard classic and Triumph’s entry-level model into its classic lineup. It is mild—even well-mannered on the road and produces good and linear power.

The Street provides better throttle response than the Scrambler and is almost $2k cheaper to get on. The Street Twin is a great introduction to the British family and a good place to start without having to break the piggy bank.

Pros: mild-mannered, easy to get on

Cons: too vanilla?