Riding is an expensive hobby (or way of life). Between insurance, licenses, gear, and all, the bill goes up, up, and away. Thankfully, when it comes to choosing a bike, there’s enough variety out there not to have to take up a mortgage to afford the two-wheel lifestyle.

I decided to have a look at all the cool stuff coming in 2019 and dig out the best of the most affordable models you can get for less than 5k. I had to choose only five, so obviously, some have been left out, while others have yet to be priced for 2019, which haven't been included. Here are five brand-new 2019 bikes you can grab for less than $5,000. Which one's your favorite?