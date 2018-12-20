Okay, so you may have heard of this one. It's not a mainstream biker movie, though, and if you haven't already seen it, you should. Why We Ride is a documentary that shows motorcyclists for who we truly are. Rather than focus on the 1 percenter outlaws as so many movies do, it shows the 99 percent of true enthusiasts, coming from all ages and all walks of life. Each of us has our own interesting story of how we fell in love with motorcycles, and several of those are told here. If you're watching with family, viewing this together is a great way to show them what riding is all about and why we love it so much.