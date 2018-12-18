The versatile little Beemer gets the carbon treatment.

We've already shown you Ilmberger Carbon's extensive makeover of the Ducati Panigale V4. And now, for something completely different. That same treatment has now been applied to a rather different bike, the BMW R nineT Urban G/S.

CARBON ALL THE THINGS

This build takes the attractive but rather ordinary looking R nineT Urban G/S and turns it into something truly special. The bike gets a wide variety of carbon fiber trim pieces in all the right places, making it look far more exclusive and expensive than the bike actually is. There's nothing gaudy here, though. Every piece of carbon fiber matches the lines of the original bike well. This, rather than razzle-dazzle, is much of the bike's appeal.

The alternator and starter get hidden behind carbon fiber panels, as does part of the frame. Carbon fiber fuel tank protectors cover the painted portion of the tank that you grip with your knees, as well as a tasteful trim panel down the center for appearance alone. A headlight surround continues the carbon fiber theme to the front of the bike, while a rear mudguard significantly cuts down on weight from the stock unit. Each cylinder head gains a cover on the lower half as well, which not only looks good but also protects the heads from damage in case you lean into a corner a little too far. A carbon fiber exhaust tip, tail section, and even a rear brake line protector for the swingarm are all there as well. All and all of these parts are available for purchase through Ilmberger through its website.

There are reasons why BMW commissioned Ilmberger to create the body panels for the $78,000 HP4 Race. The company knows what it's doing when it comes to carbon fiber, and has proven it once again on the more affordable R nineT.

Ilmberger Carbon R nineT Urban G/S
Ilmberger Carbon R nineT Urban G/S Ilmberger Carbon R nineT Urban G/S Ilmberger Carbon R nineT Urban G/S Ilmberger Carbon R nineT Urban G/S Ilmberger Carbon R nineT Urban G/S Ilmberger Carbon R nineT Urban G/S Ilmberger Carbon R nineT Urban G/S
