The Thunderer looks like a close cousin of the model it very obviously ripped off, the BMW S 1000 RR. The two don’t quite look the same but have enough similarities to see the that Leike had a model in mind when it came up with the Thunderer. Aside from its looks, the Chinese version has nothing to do with the German superbike. While no displacement is listed anywhere, the announced top speed of 50 mph alone is an indication that Leike didn’t opt for a one-liter mill. While the S is one of the sexiest bikes on the market, the same cannot be said of its weird Chinese cousin.