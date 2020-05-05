The best of both worlds.
Most motorcycles specialize in a particular activity: sport bikes handle well, tourers pound the pavement, and dirt bikes tear up the trails. Dual-sport models, however, take a more generalist approach. As the jack of all trades in motorcycling, dual-sports are half road bike, half dirt bike, and 100 percent fun.
Despite what a lot of people say, dual-sports are more than just dirt bikes with lights and a plate hanger. With a combination of reliability and versatility, dual-sport motorcycles are in a league of their own—and these are the five best examples on the market today.