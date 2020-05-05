2 / 7

Introduced in 2019, Honda’s CRF450L has injected variety back into the full-size market. As the only 450 cc dual-sport offered by the big four, the Honda can keep up with the likes of KTM, Husqvarna, and Beta while retaining its legendary reliability.

The CRF450L’s four-stroke 449 cc single benefits from reliable features like electric start and fuel injection while the 12:1 compression ratio helps pump out a respectable 38 horsepower. Suspension is key for dual-sports and the 49mm Showa front forks and Pro-Link rear shock provide stable handling on the tarmac and in the dirt. If you’re looking for a full-size dual-sport that isn’t always ready to race, Honda’s CRF450L is a great option.