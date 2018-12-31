A little of this, a little of that.

It's kind of tough for me to pick out five new bikes I'm excited about. I've always ridden older bikes, mainly Suzuki GSs and old Hondas. I also like unusual bikes. For crying out loud, I ride a Honda PC800. There are a few new bikes that have caught my eye, though. They're rather different types of bikes, and I like them all for different reasons—sometimes because of the bike itself, sometimes because of what it represents. Here are the bikes I'll be keeping an eye on for 2019.

OTHER OPINIONS

The 5 Bikes Jason Is Excited To See in 2019
The Five Bikes Sabrina is Most Excited to See in 2019