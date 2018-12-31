A little of this, a little of that.
It's kind of tough for me to pick out five new bikes I'm excited about. I've always ridden older bikes, mainly Suzuki GSs and old Hondas. I also like unusual bikes. For crying out loud, I ride a Honda PC800. There are a few new bikes that have caught my eye, though. They're rather different types of bikes, and I like them all for different reasons—sometimes because of the bike itself, sometimes because of what it represents. Here are the bikes I'll be keeping an eye on for 2019.