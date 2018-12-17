Some of us have to live with actual winter, and by actual winter, I mean cold, ice, and snow. While some troopers won’t get deterred by a few (or many) snowflakes, other diligently store the bike for the cold season and sigh heavily until the return of spring.

Why not get your virtual gear on a clock in a few riding hours on your favorite game console in the meantime? Milestone’s Ride 3 is out and there’s a lot to be excited about. Jump on your dream bike and tackle your favorite racetrack or go for a ride in the countryside. This should help you scratch your riding itch until the sun comes back out again. The game is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and on PC.