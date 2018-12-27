This is the model Triumph really wanted us to get excited about, releasing a (seemingly never-ending) series of teasers to fluff up the hype surrounding their new model. It might have been a little (lot) over done, but we have to admit that the result is pretty cool. The bike itselfs looks, well, like a Triumph. Don’t get us wrong, it’s not a bad thing but what really should be exciting about this model is the new level of capability it brings.

In fact, after years and year of pretty nice and slick-looking retros, the Triumph scramblers needed to regain a bit of road (trail) credit and this is what the company is aiming to do with the new 1200. The new Scrambler is meant to be a proper off-roader.

There are two versions of the model: the entry-level XC and the more rugged XE. Both trims are equipped with the capable 1200cc inline engine borrowed from the Bonneville, LED headlights, TFT display, cruise control, keyless start, and even a USB port.