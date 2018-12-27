2019 is looking good.
If you’re a fan of Triumph, there’s quite a few things to look forward to in 2019. With the EICMA media craze winding down and the doors to the show opening up to thousands of enthusiasts, we now know for sure what Triumph has coming through the big door next year: some updates sprinkled with a few special editions on top of one new model.
Obviously, our greedy, always-thirsty-for-more selves were hoping to see the leaked Speed Twin show its face in Milan because the Scrambler 1200 is yesterday's news. We want more. More, we tell you! But we’re not complete brats and can appreciate the toys we’ll have to play with for the upcoming model year. Here’s the rundown of our 2019 toy box.