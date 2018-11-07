I know, I know, many of you have been firing at Yamaha for teasing us all with the new Ténéré 700 and taking it away from us since the model won’t be coming to America before the 2020 model year. Until then, we’ll have to check at how the test drives on the other side of the pond are revealing.

Considering all the hype, however, you can’t exactly blame me for throwing this one in our top 5 favorites. It is, after all, a pretty cool bike. It was a long time coming and Yamaha played the teaser card for a long time until EICMA, but it played it well. The Ténéré 700, or “T7” is a proper adventure machine, powered by the torquey and low-revving 698cc cross-plane parallel twin, a capable mill that will make a gallon of gas go a long way.

Thanks to its optimized ergonomics, long-travel suspension, and great fuel economy, the Ténéré 700 becomes an accessible, lightweight option for those who like to hop from trail to trail and enjoy the road in-between.