Oh, Harley. Harley, Harley, Harley. Look, I'm not disappointed in the LiveWire itself. In fact, I think it rules and I really want to thrash one around and see what it's all about. It's awesome looking and exciting and I think it's an excellent way forward for the company. What I'm disappointed in is, well, *gestures at EICMA presentation* everything else.
How long have we been waiting for the LiveWire? Four years? Our own Jessie Kiser rode one way back in December of 2014. We've waited all this time with bated breath for the LiveWire while a whole electric bike industry developed and cornered the market. Zeroes and Energicas flooded the streets—well, for various metrics of "flooded" I guess—and there was still no LiveWire. Battery and controller technology evolved at a breakneck pace, and still no LiveWire.
Then there was The Big Announcement where Harley unveiled an ADV bike concept, a streetfighter, and finally, confirmed the LiveWire was coming to market. So we waited some more, content in the knowledge that LiveWire was being announced at EICMA. When time came for the unveiling, we were ready, we watched, and we were sorely disappointed.
You guys spent all that money to fly the LiveWire to Milan to make an announcement in which you told us nothing new about that bike? Really? Get it together, Harley. Just give us the LiveWire already! No more waiting, no more games, just a million cool electric bikes with the bar and shield on 'em. You can do it Harley, you just have to, you know, do it.