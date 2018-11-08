How dare you, Yamaha? How dare you? First, you discontinue the SR400 which, okay, I understand that. It was old and couldn't keep up with Euro4. That's fine. Then, you go and roll this thing out at EICMA 2018 and not only call it a tribute to the legendary TX500 but you also call it a scrambler? The gall. The barefaced cheek.

All this thing is is an XSR700—admittedly, a fantastic bike—with a silver paint job and some knobby tires. It doesn't even have an upswept exhaust from the factory, that's an option! Look, you can't discontinue a perfectly good single-cylinder motorcycle then release a tarted-up twin and call it a tribute to the TX500 which is, as we all know, God's own thumper. Then, to call that tarted-up twin a scrambler? That's madness.

Yamaha, why didn't you develop an actual new 500cc single and sell it as a tribute to the TX500? You had all the tools at hand to do so? You already knew how to make the SR400, you had a single right there! Bore it out, tune it, put a really real scrambler frame around it, y voila! I shouldn't have to tell you this. You're Yamaha, you know how to do this!