Great airflow in a helmet is important, especially in the summer. While it might be tempting to simply close all the vents on your lid when it gets cold, you’ll quickly learn why this isn’t a good idea if you do it: Fogging.

Many helmet manufacturers boast about their numerous anti-fogging features. From anti-fog shield coatings to breath deflectors to Pinlock shields, there are many routes to diminishing the problem of fog—but it all depends on what you’re working with, and not everyone can just go out and get a new helmet that fogs less whenever they feel like it.

Sometimes, if you want to ride, you have to make do the best you can with what you have. I like wearing a balaclava year-round. In the summer, a moisture-wicking one helps keep me cool and prevents the inside of my helmet from getting sweaty, full of sunscreen, and disgusting. Sure, you can wash the liner and cheek pads in most helmets now, but they call it a head sock for a reason.

In the winter, it’s an added layer of warmth and wind-blocking to protect my skin from the elements. As a bonus, they’re usually pretty inexpensive. If you have a helmet that’s prone to fogging—and/or you wear glasses, which may fog separately from your visor—wearing a balaclava and then cracking your visor to help prevent fog from obstructing your vision can go a long way.