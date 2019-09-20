A Guide To Choosing What You Need
When it’s wet and windy, the last thing you want to worry about is being cold. Still, some of us wanna keep on keepin’ on, even when the weather gets a wee bit frightful. Nothing ruins a good road trip much more than chattering teeth and frozen fingers, however. In a hopefully less icy-cold vein, let’s review how best to suit up suitably for the chillier seasons.
Before we get to specialized bike gear, remember that the best way to stay warm is to layer up. Thin technical base layers can be purchased at outdoor outfitters, and that includes technical socks. If you are dedicated to enjoying the ride, even when it gets icy, start by investing in what’s closest to your skin. Wool, cashmere, and silk are dependable natural fibers that stay warm even when they’re wet. Then there are synthetic solutions that wick moisture away. Cotton might feel nice at first, but it neither wicks nor stays toasty when temperatures drop.
Also, if you didn’t realize just how cold it was but are determined to keep going, you should be able to pop into just about any store along your way and buy disposable warmers. They are now designed to fit not just inside pocket of all kinds but can be comfortably installed in boots, gloves, backs (that works nicely). You could probably stick them inside your helmet, although warning, that can be surprisingly hot.
If you think of it ahead of time, there are also rechargeable pocket warmers. They aren’t as versatile, but they last a lot longer and have temperature control.
Though we’re not endorsing any particular brand, we’ve read good things about heated motorcycle gear made by these companies: Ex Pro, Tourmaster, Synergy, First Gear, Gears, Gerbing, HotWire, Olympia, Vanguard, 12V, Thermacell, Powerlet, Fly Racing and Klim.