We know it's coming, we just don't know what it is just yet. Zero has started teasing a new model coming to its lineup for 2019: the SR/F. While with the "SR" nameplate, one could be lead to believe that we are looking at a new version of the existing SR, Zero has made sure to specify that the F is in fact an all-new model with a platform of its own.

We have yet to find out what will make the new F stand out, but some speculation suggests that the massive air curtains could mean a high-performance ev, à la hypermotard. To be continued...