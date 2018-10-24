This design looks more like a Star Wars battle droid than an electric motorcycle and that’s what makes it so cool. No gas tank, no problem! Why not design the handlebar to fit under the tank-like feature and eliminate the headlight altogether?

The coolest part? The rear AND front swingarm suspension. Forks are so 2018. Sticking out like v-twin cylinder heads on each side of the bike are the battery compartments. The SASUGA is the work of L.A.-based designer Matt Tkocz who got stung by the riding bug but didn’t want to a commit to the expensive hobby. So instead, he designed his own concept bike to get it out of his system.