Nobody wants to crash. Ever. I know it, you know it, everyone knows it, the universe knows. It can be a pain in the neck (literally) because of all the paperwork and insurance untangling—if you get hurt, it’s even worst. Sometimes, however, the worst case scenario is the one you didn’t receive the script for and are left to figuring it out as the event unfolds. That’s when a well prepared, well-packed first aid kit can make a world of difference.

Here are suggestions of essentials to carry along for the ride. Make sure the kit is easily accessible and that whatever it is you are packing you know how to use. A tourniquet sounds like a fancy word, but if you have no idea how to use it properly, you could cause more damage. Make sure you carry all your essentials in a watertight container of some sort such as a big Ziploc bag, a sealed plastic container, or even a proper Medical Kit bag.