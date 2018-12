I like the SV. Though this isn’t a bike that offers hair-raising performance, I find it has a personality and riding quirks that give it more flavor than other 650s, especially with that purring v-twin. Granted, the “X” is just a look package that borders on kitsch, but you know what? It works for me and I’m not afraid to say it.

Technically speaking, the new model is already available in my neck of the woods and I’ve even been lucky enough to get some quality riding time on it because Canada. Somehow, the X hadn’t made the leap south of the border yet, but it will for 2019. Because I think it’s such a fun little bike to whip around and lean in the curves, I’m definitely excited to see it join Suzuki’s US lineup, even though I liked the 2018 grey and black paint more than the white scheme of the new model year.