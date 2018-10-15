That's a lot of classic iron
Bonhams held its Autumn Classic auction over the weekend of October 13, 2018, at the Staffordshire County Fairgrounds in Stafford, England. It was, in the auction house's words, a sale of "important pioneer, vintage, classic, and collectors' motorcycles and related spares and memorabilia". They weren't lying, either. This auction included a handful of Brough Superiors, Beezers, Honda race bikes, a handful of other important classics, and a silver hip flask described as "The single most important piece of TT memorabilia in existence.
In total, the auction brought in a record-breaking £3.4M, roughly $4.5M in Colonial dollars. Not too shabby for a weekend's work. We've mentioned a few of the bikes auctioned over the weekend before, but today we're going to take the opportunity to look at some highlights from the auction. Who doesn't love pictures of classic bikes, right?