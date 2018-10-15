The Langtouren is one of the weirdest bikes I've ever seen. Produced from 1925-1939 by Czech company Böhmerland, it's powered by a Liebisch 603cc four-stroke single. It's most famous for having the longest wheelbase of any production motorcycle and for being delightfully strange. This bike here has been around and has even been auctioned by Bonhams once before. Despite the fact that it's in bad need of a fresh paintjob, someone took it home for £63,250 ($83,195). Hope they have a big enough shed for it.