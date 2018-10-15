The H2 has been giving Kawasaki unprecedented exposure. Between acting as Maverick’s favored ride in the Top Gun reboot and setting a number of land speed records, the bike has been keeping busy. For 2019, the H2, H2 Carbon, and the monstrous H2R are getting a few upgrades, including more power. If you’re a racer in the street but an environmentalist in the sheet, Kawasaki brags about having maintained low emissions despite the power increase.

In fact, output of the H2 and H2 Carbon will now be boosted by over 30 horsepower to now reach 231 hp. The update is made possible by tweaks made to the air filter, intake chamber, spark plugs, and ECU. The three models at the top of the H2 line also get new Brembo Stylema four-piston brake calipers.

Pricing for the Kawasaki H2 Carbon begins at $32,500 while the H2R starts at $55,000.