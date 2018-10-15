Here's the first part of the two-fold unveil
Kawasaki built some major hype surrounding its presence at the 2018 Las Vegas AIMExpo. A first wave of bikes has officially made its debut, though we were already expecting all of them. The second wave will surge at EICMA, in November.
Sportsbike were the stars of this Vegas show with six models from the green lineup receiving minor to major updates for the 2019 model-year. Among the steroid-filled, aggressive-looking Ninjas, the tiny KX450 dirt bike also made its official global debut. Here’s a look at everything coming in 2019 at Kawasaki's.
Watch Kawasaki's 2018 AIMExpo presentation here: