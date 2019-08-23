2 / 7

I don’t know about you, but when I’m out riding, my primary concern is that specific ride. I do my best to push all other thoughts out of my mind and just concentrate on what’s happening right now, each moment I’m riding.

This isn’t true of every naked bike, but one thing I particularly appreciate about my Hawk is the fact that it doesn’t have a clock on it. It’s a useful tool to force me to concentrate on what’s happening now, and not think about what I have to do or where I have to be later on that day.

More generally speaking, on naked bikes, you don’t have a raft of electronic rider aids as you do on most sportbikes. ABS is great, but not having a ton of rider modes to think about and instead just tucking yourself in and twisting the throttle is its own type of freedom.