When it comes to horsepower vs torque, people are often confused by the terms. Think of it this way: horsepower is how fast you can hit the wall. Torque is how far you can drag the wall with you. That’s why folks refer to some motorcycles as “stump pullers.” Generally the bigger the engine, the more torque it can produce. Some bikes are tuned for more torque than horsepower.

If you enjoy worshipping at the House of Torque, here are some motorcycles you might want to take a look at for that purpose. They will make you feel that signature brains-on-the-back-of-your-skull torquey push. No promises on the stump pulling.