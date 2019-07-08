Proper pressure prevents poor performance.
Proper pressure in your tires is quite important. Low pressure can mean unpredictable grip, a greater chance of a flat, or a “squirmy” feeling. None of these is conducive to good riding. Give yourself the benefit of a bike in good fettle.
Some bikes are more sensitive to tire pressure than others. I once discovered that I can ride my Kawasaki KLR at 13 pounds of pressure in the rear tire (I do not recommend this) without really noticing. But if either of my BMW R1100S tires are even two pounds off of the 36psi front, 42psi rear where I keep it, I very much notice. Your bike could go either way, but even if you don't feel it, incorrect pressure can cause problems.