This sounds like a no-brainer, right? But it bears repeating: Check your tire pressure regularly when you are doing your normal riding. I check mine about twice a week, and more often if I’m riding past any new home construction (those trucks love to drop nails). Check your tire pressure every day when you are on a long trip. Either check it before bed after you’ve been parked for a couple of hours, or check it first thing in the morning. This will give you advance warning of any slow-leak problems.

Note that bikes and tires are different. A heavy cruiser will stipulate a higher pressure than a small sport bike. A dirt bike with knobbies will want lower pressure than an adventure bike with DS tires. A scooter will be different from a cafe racer. Do not pump your tires to the “MAX PSI” number on the tire’s sidewall; that is way too much pressure. Inflate your bike’s tires to the pressure noted in your owner’s manual, or on the sticker on the swingarm.