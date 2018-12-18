We know him as the key player in 1950s Cuban Revolution and as the symbol of countercultures. In his early life, however, young Che set out on not one but two motorcycles trips. His first one, in 1950, took him on a 2,800-mile journey through his native country of Argentina.

On his second trip, in 1951, he left Argentina to travel south to Chile and then headed north through South America and to Miami, Florida. These two trips have apparently changed the Che and gave him the ambition to want to make a difference, which eventually led him to become the revolutionary and diplomat that marked history.

The Motorcycle Diaries is the story of his second journey across the continent, based on his travel notes. The story provides an interesting insight into the man’s mind and how what he saw on his journey changed him.