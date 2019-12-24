3 / 7

This bike is just about the cheapest bike you could find that kids of all ages can ride; including adult kids. As long as you have somewhere to ride it (because it’s not road legal), Kawasaki’s little KLX110 moto is a total blast. With an automatic clutch and a forgiving four-speed transmission the KLX110 is a perfect first bike, maybe even Great Aunt Agnes will get out on it before Christmas lunch. If you fork out a few dollars ucks extra you can get a set of ice tires and give yourself a memorably white Christmas out on the frozen ponds.