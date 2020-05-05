2 / 7

MSRP: Both the 2019 and 2020 ones start at $6,699

It’s hard to say that there’s a definitive king of small dual sports. What we can say for sure is that the WR250R is definitely a perennial contender for the crown. It’s narrow, it’s nimble, it’s reliable, it gets a claimed 71 mpg and untold smiles per gallon, and it weighs just 295 pounds at that curb you’re about to roll over, just because you can.

This solid, capable little offering from Team Blue won’t let you down, even if you’re out riding with bigger bikes. With fully adjustable forks and rear linkage-style shock, as well as wave brake rotors front and rear, coupled with a semi-double-cradle frame chassis that is both strong and rigid yet not excessively heavy, this bike has an awful lot to offer.