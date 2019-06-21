We're great, but we're also kinda bonkers in very specific ways.
Motorcyclists are great. Motorcyclists are also terrible. Sometimes, we're both at the same time, just like everybody else. No matter what else you can say about us, we've got some particular quirks that are important to know about if you're going to date us.
Of course, the smartest and the dumbest thing you can possibly do is get involved with another motorcyclist who knows all this stuff already. It'll definitely save you some time explaining why you have a million pairs of boots, though!