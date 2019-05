14 / 16

It’s good for your health to walk, or is it? Based on 2018 projections from all fifty states and the District of Columbia, the Governors Highway Safety Association Executive Director Jonathan Adkins stated that, "While we have made progress reducing fatalities among many other road users in the past decade, pedestrian deaths have risen 35 percent." That’s again higher than riding with a 1 chance in 556 that it won’t be the best idea you had that day.