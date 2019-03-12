11 / 12

Motorcycles break. It's part of life and being a motorcyclist. Another part of motorcycling is riding for pleasure, which often includes remote and deserted roads. Combine the two and you have a wonderful recipe for sitting on the side of the road. I always have a small toolkit on me, even for day to day riding, and I will always recommend that. My tool kit has pulled my gonads out of the proverbial fire (and those of my riding buddies, too) more times than I care to count. I like the CruzTOOLS Roadtech Kit for a generic pre-built (note that one is metric!), but recommend building one specific to your bike. There are plenty of tool rolls out there: start with an empty one and do the maintenance on your bike out of that tool kit. Every time you need a tool that isn’t in there, add it, and carry it.